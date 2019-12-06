Putnam Valley H.S. Recognized as IB World School

The Putnam Valley High School is the first school in Putnam County to be authorized as an IB World School for the Diploma Programme, and will now offer an International Baccalaureate Diploma Program.

This globally recognized program will afford students at PVHS the opportunity to approach learning in a way that is centered on big ideas, inquiry, reflection and international mindedness, according to Jeannie Denike ,assistant treasurer of community relations for the school district.

Supporting the leadership of High School Principal Dr. Sandra Intrieri and her collaboration with the high school staff, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fran Wills said she believes that “opening the door to IB will advance student engagement in learning, and empower them to apply that knowledge to real-world issues that will matter most in their future endeavors.”

The authorization process began approximately three years ago, when the initial concept of adopting the IB Programme was first explored. Over those three years, teachers received extensive training, curriculum was rewritten to ensure alignment to the IB program, and pedagogical shifts were made within classrooms to prepare students for this new approach to learning.

PVHS first completed an application process, which was submitted for IB review, developed a scope and sequence for potential IB students, conferred with an IB consultant to assess preparedness, and underwent an extensive site visitation where an IB authorization team reviewed documentation, and interviewed staff, students, parents and administration.

All students in at the high school will have the opportunity to participate in IB courses. Those students seeking the challenge may continue into higher level courses of their choosing. Some will pursue the full IB Diploma, which recognizes that the student has completed a well-rounded educational experience, participated in a “Creativity, Action, Service Project,” wrote an extended essay based on their own authentic research, and fostered the development of essential skills including reflection, critical thinking and questioning.

Similar to advanced placement courses, many IB courses are recognized by higher education institutions and may be applied toward college credit.

“This was a tremendous undertaking by our high school staff,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Luft. “Their commitment to preparing students for their future endeavors is evident. Putnam Valley High School is now one of four schools in the Hudson Valley to offer the prestigious International Baccalaureate degree and we are very excited and proud.”