Putnam Valley Bans Ice-Retardant Devices on Lake Oscawana

The Putnam Valley Town Board voted Dec. 18 to ban the use of ice-retardant devices and chemicals on the Lake Oscawana shoreline or water body.

Councilmembers Louie Luongo, Jackie Annabi and Wendy Whetsel, as well as Supervisor Sam Oliverio voted in favor of the ban. Councilman Steven Mackay was absent.

“We have discussed this matter for the past three months,” said Oliverio prior to the vote. “We have studied it since last winter when that terrible incident occurred where the individual fell through the ice on an ATV.”

The supervisor was referring to last January when Brendan Foran was rescued from frigid waters after he fell through the ice.

“My bottom line has always been life over property,” said Oliverio. “It is that simple, and I’ve been an advocate since I’ve been in government, 27 years now, with the belief that government was established for the health and safety of its residents. That is the reason why government exists.”

The supervisor explained that Lake Oscawana lakefront property owners will soon receive correspondence in the mail describing the ban, and that it will go into effect Jan. 1.

“From that point on, Jan. 1, the use of any type of ice-retardant device will be prohibited,” said Oliverio. “If it is reported to us that one is in use, we will send our building inspector down, confiscate the device, and you will be fined $1,000.”

He acknowledged that some residents are upset about ban, but said the board thought about the topic at great lengths.

“The bottom line is that when we’re confronted with a life-over-property situation, we have to go with the life end of it, and this way we can ensure the safety of our children, our pets, our residents on that lake at all times.”

Annabi noted that just because de-icers have been banned on the lake, it doesn’t mean people are any safer going out on the ice.

“We need to make it clear that we don’t condone any activity on the ice,” she said. “That has to be clear, because it’s just not safe… There is still a lot of natural waterflow. You’ve still got to use common sense.”