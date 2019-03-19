Putnam Towns Look to Strengthen Safety Measures

This was the first time there was added security for a meeting and it is expected to continue going forward, Supervisor Tony Hay told The Putnam Examiner.

Hay said most towns see the rash of mass shooting violence occurring throughout the country and Southeast is simply taking additional precautions. While this is the first town in the county to go forward with these measures, other towns have been looking into having a more secure town hall.

During a protective services committee meeting of the county Legislature last week, Putnam Valley Supervisor Sam Oliverio requested the county provide a special patrol officer for town hall during business hours. There have been a couple of incidents over the past year that led to Oliverio’s request, including one person driving his vehicle back and forth in front of town hall “literally stalking” the building. During these incidents, sheriff deputies have had to come to town hall to simmer tensions, he said.