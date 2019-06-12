Putnam Sheriff’s PBA and County Remain at Odds

With tensions already out in the open between the Putnam County Sheriff ’s Police Benevolent Association and county leadership, a recent decision by the NYS Public Employment Relations Board led to more sparring last week.

PERB dismissed accusations that County Executive MaryEllen Odell failed to advocate for Memorandum of Agreement with the PBA that she agreed to, but was ultimately not approved by the county Legislature in March 2017. As a result, the PBA filed an improper practice charge against Odell, claiming that while she signed onto the deal, she was actually working to see the deal fail when it went to lawmakers that would need to ratify it.

The last two months, even before a PERB decision was reached, the PBA has been on the offensive slamming county leadership as deputies and investigators for the sheriff’s office continue to work without a contract.

PBA members have been without a contract since the end of 2016.

After all nine lawmakers shot down the contract, the PBA claimed in online posts that Odell and former deputy county executive Bruce Walker convinced the legislature to vote against the deal that led to the improper charge the union lodged. The MOA that was rejected called for a 2 percent wage increase for each year of the agreement, increases in holiday pay, an increased equipment allowance while eliminating the submission of receipts to be eligible for a clothing allowance. The MOA also threw out the requirement that police officers qualify as certified first responders.