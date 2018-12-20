Putnam Sees Decrease in Drug Deaths This Year

With 2018 only a couple weeks away from coming to a close, it appears drug overdose deaths within Putnam County will decline for the first time in several years as the county continues to battle the opioid epidemic.
Since at least 2014, drug overdose deaths in Putnam have increased to the frustration and heartbreak of stakeholders across the board but so far this year there have been 17 overdose deaths, which is seven less than a year ago. In 2014, there were 11 fatal overdoses, in 2015 there were 14, in 2016 there were 15 and last year there were 24 in a county of less than 100,000 people. The downward trend this year was welcomed news at a recent protective services committee meeting of the county Legislature.
Acting Health Commissioner Michael Nesheiwat, who is also one of the county coroners, said of the 17 overdoses this year, 14 of them were due to mixed drugs that could’ve included fentanyl, Ativan, oxycodone, methadone, and other prescription drugs, two were related to cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and one death was the result of cocaine.
The number of the deaths was about on par compared to other counties in the state per capita, Nesheiwat said.
“This is a problem not for the Hudson Valley–this region, but throughout the country,” Nesheiwat said.
Fentanyl, which is dangerous to the touch, can require more than one dose of Narcan, an antidote that can be administered to someone suffering from an overdose, Nesheiwat said. Fentanyl has been a more common and troubling substance used by addicts in recent years.
Nesheiwant, in an interview, stressed education is key to seeing the number of overdose fatalities decrease so residents, especially younger people, know the dangers of these drugs. Nesheiwat said one of the reasons for the decrease in overdoses is the numerous committees and organizations in Putnam spreading the word about just how lethal these drugs can be.
Partnering with parents, law enforcement, healthcare providers is critical, Nesheiwat said.
In an interview, county Judge James Reitz, who is in charge of the highly touted drug prevention court, said in order to see the number of cases spiral down, more help is needed and parents need to be involved as much as possible in the daily lives of their children. Working collaboratively can lead to better outcomes, he added.
“We’re not an island, we can’t do it alone,” Reitz said. “If we all work together we will solve this problem so I’m hoping the trend continues and it keeps going down.”
The past few years have been difficult with overdose cases rising until this year.
“It’s an awful feeling,” Reitz said. “Frustrating doesn’t even begin to explain it when you’re working so hard night and day and people are dying at an alarmingly high rate. We hope we’re stemming the tide.”
Nesheiwat pleaded with people addicted to drugs to seek the help they need to live a substance free life.
“I beg you, get help,” Nesheiwat said. “There are a lot of people that are willing to help you. Just take that first step and we will help you.”
“We are here, we want to help and we never say no to anybody that needs help,” Reitz added. “We’re there for you.”