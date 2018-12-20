Putnam Sees Decrease in Drug Deaths This Year

Acting Health Commissioner Michael Nesheiwat, who is also one of the county coroners, said of the 17 overdoses this year, 14 of them were due to mixed drugs that could’ve included fentanyl, Ativan, oxycodone, methadone, and other prescription drugs, two were related to cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and one death was the result of cocaine. The number of the deaths was about on par compared to other counties in the state per capita, Nesheiwat said. “This is a problem not for the Hudson Valley–this region, but throughout the country,” Nesheiwat said.

Fentanyl, which is dangerous to the touch, can require more than one dose of Narcan, an antidote that can be administered to someone suffering from an overdose, Nesheiwat said. Fentanyl has been a more common and troubling substance used by addicts in recent years. Nesheiwant, in an interview, stressed education is key to seeing the number of overdose fatalities decrease so residents, especially younger people, know the dangers of these drugs. Nesheiwat said one of the reasons for the decrease in overdoses is the numerous committees and organizations in Putnam spreading the word about just how lethal these drugs can be.