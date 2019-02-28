Putnam Pushes Back Against Cuomo’s Cuts to Vets Program

For the second time in as many years, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has failed to include the Dwyer Vet-to-Vet program in the state budget, which could mean the end of the program that has helped hundreds of veterans in the Putnam County since its inception.

Last year, intense lobbying was able to get the funds restored, but now veterans and their advocates need to make noise again. The funding was originally in Cuomo’s proposal, but later taken out, veteran affairs director Karl Rohde told lawmakers at a committee meeting last week. The funding would last until June 30 and the county would only be able to sustain a much smaller program after that date.

The program is made up of veterans that get special training to help other veterans that are in need through counseling and speaking with them. The program also sets up events for veterans and their families like going to baseball games. The county received $185,000 from the state for the program last budget season.

“This should not be an annual burden for the veterans community,” Rohde said of fighting to keep the program. “It’s a great program.”

Currently, 16 counties use the vet-to- vet program. Rohde stressed Putnam has a “track record” of helping veterans with the peer program.