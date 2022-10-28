Putnam Nonprofit to Hold Inaugural Fundraiser Nov. 5

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A nonprofit organization in Putnam County that provides services to the developmentally and intellectually disabled will be holding its first-ever celebration a week from Saturday that will have a dual purpose.

The Hudson Valley Division of the United Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State will hold its inaugural Fall Formal & Silent Auction that will serve as part social event for staff and the more than 100 clients and also a fundraiser to help pay for additional recreation programs.

The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Patterson Recreation Center located at 65 Front St. There will be a buffet dinner, a DJ, dancing and a silent auction, said Penny Pagliaro, executive director of the Hudson Valley Division of the organization, which has its office in Brewster and provides services in Putnam and Dutchess counties.

“This is a great event for the people we support. They will be there,” Pagliaro said. “We’ll be doing a red carpet. The community has been very generous. Some of the local restaurants are donating (food), and what we’re hoping to do is raise money for more recreational programs and things for the people we support, since they’re able to be there, (and) have more future events.”

Pagliaro said the organization operates eight group homes in the two counties as well as day programs for its clients. The overwhelming source of funding for United Cerebral Palsy Associations is Medicaid so sometimes funding for extras can be difficult to come by, she said.

Established in 1946, today the United Cerebral Palsy Associations just doesn’t serve those with cerebral palsy, Pagliaro said. The individuals have a wide range of abilities and needs, from higher functioning individuals to those who use a wheelchair or are non-verbal.

Regardless of why each person may need services from the organization, the goal is to give the residents and day program participants a fulfilling routine, said administrative assistant Jennifer Efferen.

“We’re just trying to give these individuals the best possible life that they can achieve,” Efferen said.

Along with raising awareness about the organization and perhaps attracting other donations, the late afternoon and early evening event next week will serve as a fun night out for those who attend. The clients will be dressed in formal wear and be featured as they walk the red carpet.

“This is another reason why we’re doing this event, kind of get them out into the community, let them have a good time, party it up,” Effren said.

Pagliaro said she is hopeful that the Hudson Valley Division will make the evening an annual event.

Reservations for the Fall Formal & Silent Auction are $50 per person. The public can sign up by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cp-unlimited-hudson-valley-fall-formal-silent-auction-tickets-428762529267.