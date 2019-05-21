Putnam Nears Becoming Climate Smart Community

Taking a step toward becoming a Climate Smart Community, Putnam County lawmakers moved a resolution forward last Thursday meant to combat climate change and implement more environmentally practices within the county. The legislature’s economic development committee voted to move the measure to the full legislature meeting next month where it is expected most lawmakers will sign on with the pledge. By taking the pledge offered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the county would need to commit to ten points laid out by the state agency. Some of those points include shifting to renewable energy, decreasing energy use, implementing a climate smart land use, improving community resilience to climate change, supporting a green innovation economy and informing and inspiring the public about the issue.

Legislator Nancy Montgomery, who brought the idea forward earlier this year, said if this is voted through in June, there would still be time to apply for CFA grants, which the county would be eligible for if lawmakers take the pledge. Legislator Ginny Nacerino, who unsuccessfully brought the pledge up two years ago, said this initiative would help the environment and was the right thing to do.

Legislator and economic development committee chairwoman Amy Sayegh said the county has undertaken numerous environmentally sound practices by implementing energy efficient fixtures and equipment. Recent examples were the upgrade of the hot water system and HVAC system at the sheriff’s office and correctional facility and new LED lighting at different county properties. Another project the county is working on has environmentally friendly fixtures included, she said.