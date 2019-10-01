Putnam Measles Case Confirmed; More Exposure Possible

The Putnam County Department of Health (PCDOH) has confirmed a case of measles. The measles patient has been isolated to avoid spreading the disease further, a press release from the department said.

Several possible exposure sites were identified: the Route 52 Laundromat, the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God church, and following the service, at the Annual Feast Day Celebration, and also at the Putnam Hospital Center Emergency Department.

The health department said anyone in the laundromat at 184 Route 52 in Carmel on Saturday, September 21, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. who develops symptoms before Saturday, October 12, should call the PCDOH as soon as possible. Also, anyone who attended church service at the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God at 1050 Route 6 in Mahopac on Sunday, September 22, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., or the celebration afterwards from noon to 6 p.m. and develops symptoms before Sunday, October 13, should also contact the health department. The press release also stated that anyone in the Putnam Hospital Center Emergency Department on Saturday, September 28, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. who has not been contacted by the PDCOH should also alert and consult with the health department.

Individuals born before 1957, anyone who has had measles disease, or those who have proof of receiving 2 MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccines, are less likely to become sick, the press release explains.

“Before this person was isolated, there may have been additional exposures,” Health Commissioner Dr. Michael J. Nesheiwat stated. “We are working with local partners to identify all possible contacts. If you are unsure if you or your children are protected from measles, reach out to your physician or one of our communicable disease nurses.”

Measles is a serious, highly contagious disease that can be spread through the air by coughing or sneezing. In rare cases it can be deadly.

“Measles symptoms begin with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat,” Dr. Nesheiwat also remarked. “It is followed by a rash that spreads over the body. If anyone has these symptoms, call your doctor or the emergency room first. Do not go directly to a medical facility. Isolation procedures need to begin immediately upon arrival.”

PCDOH nurses are available by calling 845-808-1390.