Putnam Man Sentenced for Child Rape

A Putnam man has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison and 20 years of post release supervision following his March conviction on raping a child.

Khori Salmon’s sexual conduct began against his child victim in the Bronx and continued after he moved to Putnam County in 2017. The abuse continued and, as Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy stated in a press release, it culminated in the rape of Salmon’s victim “on two occasions in his residence in 2018.”

Salmon, who was sentenced on Aug. 17 by Judge James Rooney, must also register as a sex offender. He had been convicted on Mar. 11 following his trial where he faced charges of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree and two counts of Rape in the First Degree.

“District Attorney Tendy would also like to thank Carmel Police Department, whose detectives investigated and arrested Salmon on the aforementioned charges, specifically Detective Frank Chibbaro, Detective Michael Sheil, and Detective Sgt. Michael Nagle,” the press release stated. “This conviction was the product of fantastic collaboration between numerous law enforcement agencies and my office.”

The New York City Police Department and the Bronx District Attorney’s Office were also involved with the joint investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Melissa Lynch and Nicholas LaStella.