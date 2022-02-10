Putnam Makes List of Projects to Tackle with $19M Federal Funds

Putnam County is putting together a long list of worthy projects to consider funding with the $19.1 million expected from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said under consideration are requests from outside agencies, the women’s resource center, substance abuse and addiction services, seniors, veterans, law enforcement and infrastructure improvements, ranging from roads and bridges to sewers.

Legislator Carl Albano, chair of the Physical Services Committee, said a $400,000 renovation plan at the Putnam County Golf Course is being given top priority so work can be completed by this spring.

“There had been water damage and, in investigating that, we found that asbestos abatement needed to be done,” Albano stated, noting the golf course is a gateway for tourism in Putnam.

The county was notified of its ARPA allocation late last year and held preliminary internal discussions. County department heads had until Jan. 31 to submit project ideas. Odell also canvassed town and village governments for project ideas, and gave them a Feb. 28 deadline. The final rule goes into effect April 1.

“Our auditors are an outside agency,” Legislator Chairman Neal Sullivan said. “We will have an independent review by an outside agency to make sure that where we spend the money meets the guidelines of the ARPA grant.”

“When the rule is finalized, I have no doubt we will have a healthy list of diverse projects to pursue from one end of the county to the other,” Odell added.