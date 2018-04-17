Putnam Legislature Wants to Start Anti-Bullying Campaign

With bullying a common plague that affects students in Putnam County on a daily basis, the county Legislature is exploring ways it can reduce the teasing and hurt feelings among youths.

Legislator Toni Addonizio requested the topic be brought forward to the heath committee meeting last Wednesday, calling it an important subject that should be addressed. She noted bullying can lead to low self-esteem and other problems for a young person, which in turn can lead to harmful behavior, including drug and/or alcohol abuse.

“I want to integrate a way that we can maybe stop it before it starts,” Addonizio said.

Vice president of CoveCare, Liza Szpylka, who works in behavioral health services, recited statistics that show how prevalent bullying and teasing can be across the country. She said one in five students reported being bullied in some way. That bullying can either be verbal, physical, or emotional, Szpylka said. She added cyber bullying is also part of the problem as social media becomes entwined in a young person’s life.

She suggested compiling stats from school districts in Putnam to get a firmer idea how often bullying occurs in the county and what type of bullying it is. She said CoveCare is involved in the Putnam Valley, Mahopac, and Haldane school systems. School prevention programs to fight against bullying actually can reduce it by 25 percent, Szpylka said.