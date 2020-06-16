Putnam Lawmakers to Meet on Restaurant Re-Openings

By Gabriel Harrison

Putnam County legislators will meet virtually tonight to discuss the county’s role in restaurant re-openings. Legislators have requested to meet with Commissioner of Health Dr. Michael Nesheiwat, according to the meeting agenda.

Restaurant re-openings are part of Phase III of New York’s re-opening plan.

Last month, legislators were briefed on the county’s response to COVID-19 by county health representatives.

Local health officials can be reached with COVID-19 related questions at covid19@putnamcountyny.com.

Tonight’s audio meeting will be broadcast to the public live. Information on how to join the meeting can be found here.