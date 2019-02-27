Putnam Lawmakers Explore Becoming ‘Climate Smart’

With climate change becoming a concern to millions of Americans, Putnam County is looking to do its part to be more environmentally sound.

During an economic committee meeting last week, lawmakers looked into turning Putnam into a Climate Smart Community, which is a program aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving climate resistance. The program is run by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and helps municipalities have the best practices to combat climate change.

Legislator Nancy Montgomery, a Democrat, brought the idea forward during the Feb. 21 meeting.

The concept has been brought up a couple times prior to Montgomery coming onto the legislative body. It was first introduced in 2015 by Legislator Ginny Nacerino and then later on by former lawmaker Barbara Scuccimarra. Currently, Philipstown is the only town in the county striving to become a Climate Smart Community.