Putnam Installs Row of Honor Flags for Healthcare Workers, First Responders

Putnam County is recognizing its everyday heroes—healthcare workers and first responders—for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell announced Wednesday the Row of Honor that has lined the shore of Lake Gleneida in Carmel every Memorial Day and Veterans Day for nearly a decade was installed to give thanks to those who have had made sacrifices to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Even in the best of times it is not easy to leave your family and rush out to take care of sick people, or answer an emergency call, or respond to a fire,” Odell said. “But now, when caring for others can put their own health in peril, our first responders and healthcare workers are nothing short of heroic. We recognize their bravery and want to say, ‘Thank you.’”

A single line of flags and a “God Bless America” banner will grace the lakefront from now until Memorial Day to remind passersby of the tremendous sacrifice healthcare workers and first responders are making for the public good. By Memorial Day, the traditional three rows of flags will be completed to include veterans in the recognition.

“We are very fortunate to have a healthcare community that is deeply committed to serving the public,” said Putnam County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Michael Nesheiwat. “They always deserve our respect and thanks. I’m glad we can honor them with such a public display.”

Bureau of Emergency Services Commissioner Ken Clair said first responders are trained to act without hesitation to help others.

“Emergency responders are our first line of defense against this invisible enemy, coronavirus,” Clair said. “This did not come with the job description, but they have all stepped up. Let the flags fly high in their honor.”