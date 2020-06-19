Putnam Identifies Government Efficiencies Amidst COVID-19

By Gabriel Harrison

In a virtual meeting with legislators yesterday, county department commissioners described how their offices’ operations have changed in the past few months and the steps they’ve taken to keep government running smoothly during COVID-19.

At the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), for example, a new scheduling systems allows service to 185-190 customers per day without big lines, according to DMV Commissioner Michael C. Bartolotti.

Before the online scheduling, Bartolotti said it was difficult to enforce social distancing on the lines of people waiting for service outside the DMV.

“I had spent just about every day out there, all day, out at the front door in the parking lot, trying to do the best we can to make sure that folks were social distancing and doing the right thing as this pandemic was ramping up,” he said.

Now, it’s looking like the new online scheduling might remain in place even after the pandemic is over.

“I don’t see the appointment system ever going away for us,” Bartolotti said. “Customers are truly happy with the appointment system, it’s running much more efficiently, so that’s a huge silver lining that’s come out of this.”

And that’s just one way his offices have been adapting.

The DMV has also started processing car registration forms delivered via a drop-off box and trying to get as many people working from home as possible.

In the county clerk’s office, which Bartolotti also heads, employees used Virtual Private Network (VPN) software to enable more employees to work from home.

Adaptation to COVID-19 seems to have happened across county departments.

Catherine P. Croft, Democratic Commissioner of the Board of Elections, described the extensive measures necessary to keep elections running smoothly during the COVID-19 crisis.

Her office mailed absentee ballots to every eligible 2020 primary voter and purchased extra sharpies for voters to take home to avoid sharing at polling places. Croft also said a new automatic envelope opener has made dealing with absentee ballots much easier.

The Putnam Board of Elections might even be a little ahead of the game. Croft said department offices already have Plexiglass barriers installed between desks for when election workers finally return to the office.

Croft encouraged voters to visit the Putnam County Board of Elections website for extensive information about voting in Putnam County.

She and Bartolotti presented last night at a committee meeting with Putnam County legislators. Meetings of the Putnam County Legislature are virtual and open to the public and can be accessed via telephone by following instructions on the county website.