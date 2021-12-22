Putnam Health Dept. to Hold Clinics for COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults, Kids

The Putnam County Health Department will be offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for adults and children at two clinics scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Children five to 11 years of age are eligible for either a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Adults are eligible to receive first doses, second doses and boosters of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

One clinic will take place in Carmel Plaza at the former Dressbarn location, from 1 to 3:30 pm. A second clinic will be at the Philipstown Recreation Center from 1 to 3:30 p.m., located on Route 9D in Garrison.

Second doses and boosters will be given provided that the proper amount of time has passed for them. Second doses follow three to four weeks after the initial dose, depending which initial vaccine was received. Boosters for adults can be given if six months has passed since the second dose was received, or two months after a single-dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson. Individuals who received the “J&J” shot initially, may receive either Moderna or Pfizer boosters, since the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will not be available at these clinics.

To be eligible for a Moderna booster, an individual must be 18 years and older. Pfizer boosters can be given to those 16 years of age and older. If an individual 16 or 17 years old received two doses of Pfizer more than six months ago, a Pfizer booster is the only option. Those 18 years of age and older can switch vaccines manufacturers if desired.

When registration opens, the online information and registration links will be posted at: www.putnamcountyny.com/health/covid19/#vaxinfo

COVID vaccines are also given at Health Department regularly scheduled immunization clinics. For further information or to schedule an appointment, call the Health Department at 845-808-1390. More COVID vaccine clinics are planned in January.