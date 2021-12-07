Putnam Health Department Make Vaccine Experience a Pleasure

A big thank you to the Putnam County Department of Health’s nurses and employees for their tireless efforts since the beginning of the year to make the COVID-19 vaccine available through their clinics. They are doing a wonderful job.

And a shoutout to all the volunteers who give up their time to help out at the clinics. Without them things would not move so efficiently and smoothly. Thank you for your help.

Everyone was so friendly and kind when we went for our vaccines and it was so easy. We appreciate all of you.

Georgina Marek

Patterson