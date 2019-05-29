Putnam Explores Moving WIC Program

Putnam County officials are considering discontinuing the operation of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and transferring the program to the Open Door Family Medical Center and Foundation facility in Brewster.

The possible change was questioned by county Legislator Nancy Montgomery and the head of the CSEA at the May 23 county Legislature’s personnel committee meeting with several county jobs on the line. No decision was made at last week’s meeting.

Putnam Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Nesheiwat told the committee last week county government began the WIC program about 15 years ago and it was time to transfer it to Open Door because “they have a full array of services,” including many medical services, he said.