Putnam District Attorney’s Office Locks Up Conviction on Burglar

A Connecticut man that burglarized a home and then tried to evade justice by fleeing the country was convicted earlier this month, Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced last week.

According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, Anthony Magliocco, 29, was found guilty of burglary in the 1st degree and bail jumping in the 2nd degree. A jury convicted him on Thursday, March 5.

On Aug. 28, 2014, Magliocco arrived at the victim’s home in Southeast and entered without warning, the DA’s office stated. He was accused of immediately attacking the female victim, telling her that he had come to kill her. During the attack, Magliocco forcefully prevented a witness from calling 911, but then fled once the victim was able to call for law enforcement’s help.

New York State Police responded to the scene and quickly reached out to the Newtown, Ct. Police for help in arresting the defendant, the DA’s office stated.