Putnam District Attorney’s Office Locks Up Conviction on Burglar

A Connecticut man that burglarized a home and then tried to evade justice by fleeing the country was convicted earlier this month, Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced last week.
According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, Anthony Magliocco, 29, was found guilty of burglary in the 1st degree and bail jumping in the 2nd degree. A jury convicted him on Thursday, March 5.
On Aug. 28, 2014, Magliocco arrived at the victim’s home in Southeast and entered without warning, the DA’s office stated. He was accused of immediately attacking the female victim, telling her that he had come to kill her. During the attack, Magliocco forcefully prevented a witness from calling 911, but then fled once the victim was able to call for law enforcement’s help.
New York State Police responded to the scene and quickly reached out to the Newtown, Ct. Police for help in arresting the defendant, the DA’s office stated.
During proceedings, Magliocco failed to appear in court and instead took a flight from JFK airport on Long Island to Russia, according to the DA’s office. He was apprehended again on an arrest warrant almost one year later when he returned from Russia to Los Angeles.
Tendy, in the press release, thanked the jury for their careful attention during the trial, which took place while the county suffered power outages from recent storms. Magliocco is being held without bail while awaiting sentencing that is set for April 25.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Chana Krauss, Tendy’s second-in- command, tried the case successfully. In the press release, she thanked the state police, Newtown police, and US Customs and Border Protection for their assistance.