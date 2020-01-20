Putnam Deputy Stabbed During Confrontation

A Putnam County sheriff’s deputy was stabbed and suffered a severed artery this morning while investigating a disturbance at a private home.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr., the deputy, who was not named, underwent surgery this afternoon at Hudson Valley Hospital Center to repair the artery, and may need additional surgeries.

At about 10 a.m. this morning, deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in Putnam Valley when a male confronted them with a knife, stabbing one of the deputies. The subject was taken into custody.

Langley thanked the New York State Police, Town of Carmel Police, Westchester County Police and the City of Peekskill Police for their assistance and support.

“We would also like to thank the Hudson Valley Hospital Center for all their support during this time,” said Langley. “And thank you to everyone who has sent good wishes his way. It worked.”