Putnam County’s 2017 Year in Review

August

The suspect of the Garrison Garage murder, Anthony Grigoroff was convicted againfortheslayingofformerPhilipstown resident John Marcinak. Grigoroff was found guilty once in 2009, but on appeal was granted another trial. District Attorney Robert Tendy personally tried the case and saw that Grigoroff was sentenced to at least 25 years behind bars.

September

A new commissioner for the county’s Bureau of Emergency Services was named after the retirement of Tony Sutton. Kenneth Clair, a longtime Brewster resident and firefighter, was named the new EMS chief, being promoted from his deputy commissioner position… Two local Republican primaries for town board saw success for political newcomers. Promising change for Carmel, Mahopac businessman Michael Barile was the top vote getter in the three-way primary to secure one of the two spots on the general election ballot. Incumbent Republican Suzi McDonough came in second, getting past Councilman Frank Lombardi, who will be leaving the town board at the end of the year. In the Patterson town board GOP primary for two seats, newcomer Mary Smith was the top vote getter and current Councilman Peter Dandreano won against local businessman Joe Capasso… The biggest shocker from primary day was three-term legislator Dini LoBue losing to challenger Amy SayeghintheGOPcontest.Sayeghwas the endorsed candidate against LoBue, who has been the sole voice of dissent on the legislature… The entire zoning board of appeals in the Town of Kent resigned from their positions after clashing with the town board and receiving backlash from community members after they made a ruling that allowed an unpopular concrete plant to operate along Route 52. The ZBA remains barren as of this week and residents remain peeved at the concrete plant nearby.