Putnam County Wine & Food Fest Scheduled in Cold Spring

Like most lifestyle events, the Putnam County Wine & Food Fest took a break in 2020 because of the Coronavirus.

But with things gradually getting back to stability, organizers are preparing to say ‘Cheers!’ for its 10th anniversary.

The return show is scheduled for August 7 to 8 at Mayor’s Park, 61 Fair Street in Cold Spring. Opening day activities start at 11 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Closing Day also begins at 11 am and ends at 5 p.m. The event for all ages brings together a multi-cultural audience while highlighting regional cideries, distilleries, vineyards, specialty food and arts and crafts coupled with showcasing a mix of music and food.

Lauren Drummond, spokesperson for the Putnam County Wine & Food Fest, assures safety-first measures will be in place.



“The fest will be Farmer’s Market style. That is, all vendors will be outdoors. We will have the COVID guidelines, that is vaccinated, and virus check people have to provide proof,” she said. “Non-vaccinated people have to wear a mask and stay six feet (apart).”



First held in 2011, the event attracts cider, spirits and wine lovers who savor and purchase some of the finest ciders, spirits, and wines from New York’s cideries, distilleries and wineries.



The Putnam County Wine & Food Fest partners with local bodies to assist a charity monetarily. Drummond said organizers have succeeded by ensuring the event maintains its goal of being family-oriented and a must-go for wine connoisseurs.

There will also be live music with a mix of genres from Rock & Roll, Blues, Soul, and Reggae which will feature local acts including, Heavy Gauge Band, Menza Madison Band, Chris Saabe Band, Kenn Morr Duo, and the super talented Derrick Barnett and Statement Band. One of the leading reggae show units in New York City, his band has backed artists as, Ky-Mani Marley, Beenie Man and international stars like Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, The Manhattans, Little Kim, Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes and Lauren Hill.



Tasting Tickets are $25 each day for 21 and over, and $10 for Designated Drivers.

The Putnam County Wine & Food Fest current sponsors and partners include Hamlet Hub, Hudson Valley Magazine, Hudson Valley Wine Magazine, Metro North, Party Time Tent, T-Mobile, WAG Magazine, and Yelp.



The fest is accessible to all transportation modes. Customers can take Metro-North’s Hudson Line to the Cold Spring Station within walking distance to the venue. Parking is available at Haldane High School, Craig Avenue to connect with Putnam County Transit, a free shuttle buses to and from the Wine Fest during the festival hours.