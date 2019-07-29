Putnam County Legislature Whacks WIC Program

Following months of discussion, the Putnam County Legislature voted 7-2 to discontinue its operation of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and transfer the program to Open Door family medical center in Brewster during votes taken at a special meeting on July 24.

Voting against the transfer of WIC last week were Legislators Nancy Montgomery and William Gouldman.

As she has been for months, Montgomery expressed strong opposition to the transfer of WIC.

Montgomery said the vote should have held at the Legislature’s regularly scheduled meeting in August, which would be more accessible to the public and a public hearing was taking place as the same time as the special meeting was being held. But board Legislature Chairman Joe Castellano said all members were available to attend the special meeting and two legislators would not be available for the Aug. 6 meeting. “It’s such an important issue” that the entire board should vote on it, he said. The plan to move WIC has been discussed by committees of the Legislature for months, he added.

Montgomery said she was concerned about the county employees who could lose their jobs because of the WIC move to Open Door, including one employee who is one year from qualifying for a pension.

“We’re cheating an employee out of her retirement and that’s very unfortunate,” Montgomery said. “I don’t believe this is necessary. We have a contract with the state for funding. That contract doesn’t end for another year.”