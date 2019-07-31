Putnam County Lawmakers Call for Repeal of Green Light Bill

Citing that the implementation process is moving too rapidly and county clerks were not involved enough in crafting the legislation, Putnam County lawmakers are voicing outrage and opposition to a new state law that would give immigrants in the country illegally the ability to obtain driver’s licenses.

The legislature’s rules committee passed a resolution last week calling for the Green Light Bill to be repealed. The Green Light Bill, which was passed by the state Legislature earlier this year, gives undocumented immigrants the ability to get a license at the local Department of Motor Vehicles, which is run by the county clerk’s office. Supporters of the bill said those immigrants that get licenses still need to pass a safety and written road tests and a pay a fee to the state. The license could not be used to vote, board a plane or gain citizenship, supporters said.

But county Clerk Michael Bartolotti said the law puts clerks’ offices in a “tough spot” because there are now state laws and federal laws that clash with each other. The clerk’s office has reached out to the federal government for guidance and is working with the state’s county clerks association to prepare for it once it goes into effect later this year. The clerk’s office has also been conferring with the county attorney’s office.

Some of the paperwork that immigrants could give the DMV might be hard to determine whether or not the documents are proper, Bartolotti said. There is chance that these identifications issued could lead to undocumented immigrants voting, he added.