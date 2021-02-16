Putnam County is Mistaken for Going Without Body Cams, Plate Readers

I recently spoke with Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley and was astounded to discover that the sheriff has not been permitted to purchase crime-fighting tools such as license plate readers and body cameras. It was even more disturbing to find that the majority of our county legislators stand in the way.

Given how litigious our society is, it makes no sense that Putnam County wouldn’t want every police officer equipped with a body camera. Body cameras can protect the innocent, be it a police officer or a civilian. They can weed out bad apples and, importantly, save the county thousands of dollars in false claims.

License plate readers can also be an invaluable tool. From catching criminals to rescuing an abducted child to tracking at-risk adults. Yet in Putnam County, one of the wealthiest in the United States, our sheriff is denied the tools needed to keep us all safer.

These aren’t frills, they aren’t perks, they are necessary tools. The legislature needs to stop playing political games with our safety and authorize this funding immediately. Putnam County residents need and deserve this important crime-fighting equipment and they need it as soon as possible.

Helen Evers

Brewster