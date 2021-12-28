Putnam County Expands Local Access to COVID-19 Testing

By Rick Pezzullo

Putnam County is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing for residents as of Dec. 27.

The tests will be offered to the public on a walk-in basis at the Paladin Center at 39 Seminary Hill Rd. in Carmel seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting Monday, Jan. 3, testing will also be offered on a walk-in basis at the Philipstown Recreation Center seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also starting Jan. 3, both sites will be open exclusively to school children from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays only. The children must attend schools in Putnam County.

The testing plan is the result of a public-private collaboration. Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said since time is of the essence when it comes to COVID testing and the state is not offering a testing site anywhere in the region, Putnam officials had to be proactive.

“Putnam County healthcare providers are overwhelmed with the current demand for testing,” Odell said. “Residents are waiting days to access tests and, in some cases, are traveling far distances to receive basic healthcare. The county’s expanded partnership with Ambulnz allows us to set up rapid test sites on both sides of the county.”

Meanwhile, the Putnam County Department of Health announced in the new year, local school districts will have the opportunity to implement Test to Stay (TTS), a serial testing strategy that enables close contacts to avoid school quarantines. Local implementation plans and policies must align with the guidance from the state Health Hepartment and are still being developed.

Putnam County Department of Health plans are being finalized with the understanding that the state Health Department is currently reviewing the Test to Stay studies shared by the CDC and will be releasing updated guidance in the coming days.

“Putnam County understands the strain on residents and healthcare providers alike, due to this current surge in cases,” Putnam Commissioner of Health, Michael J. Nesheiwat, MD, said. “Expanded access to testing, both through TTS and rapid testing sites on both sides of the county will alleviate some stress and help keep our communities healthy.”

Individuals eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, are encouraged to make vaccination appointments in advance and speak directly to their healthcare provider if they have any questions, Dr. Nesheiwat said.

PCDOH will continue to focus on vaccination clinics in Carmel and Philipstown to ensure all residents choosing to get vaccinated will have access to an appointment. Getting vaccinated, staying home when you are sick, wearing a mask when in public spaces, and maintaining good hand hygiene—these actions continue to be the best ways to stay safe this holiday season.

“We will continue to step up and meet the needs of our residents by continued partnerships with businesses to ramp up testing– and our local health department will remain focused on vaccination clinics as long as there is local demand,” Odell said.

Residents can register for a vaccination appointment at: https://www.putnamcountyny.com/health/covid19/#vaxinfo.