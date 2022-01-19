Putnam County DA Tendy Announces Creation of New Units

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced last week the creation of two new units in his office to address specific cases.

The District Attorney’s Office now has its first Major Financial Crimes Unit and Special Victims Unit. A few years ago, Tendy introduced a Narcotics Unit and an immigration affairs initiative.

Tendy said the Major Financial Crimes Unit will have three assistant district attorneys who will be investigating and prosecuting cases which involve crimes of significant amounts of monetary theft, tax evasion, corporate/business theft, fraud, insurance fraud and other serious financial crimes.

“We have had a number of these prosecutions and they have all been successful—the most recent being the prosecution of a criminal who defrauded a senior citizen of over $100,000,” Tendy said. “It only makes sense to have ADA’s trained specifically in these types of crimes. This will be in addition to their usual duties and case load.”

The Special Victims Unit will have two assistant district attorneys and one investigator dedicated to the prosecution of cases involving children, seniors and sex abuse victims.

“The Special Victims Unit has two ADAs and an investigator who have extensive training in these types of cases which often involve very sensitive information and particularly vulnerable citizens,” Tendy remarked. “Having personnel dedicated to these types of crimes will be a great help to those most vulnerable persons in our county.”

Tendy noted often civilian tips are the best tools for law enforcement to use.

“We have received phone calls, letters—often anonymous—which have led to successful large-scale investigations and very serious allegations of abuse,” he said. “Some have been quite significant, and I urge members of the public to contact my office if you are aware of anything that may be criminal activity.”