Putnam County Courtroom to be Named for Late Judge Reitz

A bill to name a courtroom in the Putnam Supreme and County Court after late Putnam County Court Judge James F. Reitz has been signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The newly enacted law designates Room 301 in the Putnam Supreme and County Court as the “Judge James F. Reitz Memorial Courtroom.” Reitz died in the courthouse in June 2019 from a heart attack. He was 57.

“This honor goes beyond any legacy of any one person I will ever know,” said Barbara Reitz, Judge Reitz’ wife. “Jim’s lifetime journey centered in Putnam County and most specifically the county seat of Carmel. His lifelong friendships became strong family relationships, and that spirit endures right here in the community that he loved so much. He bound us together through his love, and for all who knew him the naming of this courtroom is just an incredible honor. I thank everyone for recognizing Jim with this dedication, and I hope his legacy of helping others lives long in the minds of future generations.”

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne originated the idea of naming the courtroom for Judge Reitz and Senator Pete Harckham sponsored the bill in the Senate.

“Judge Reitz was a wonderful human being and a great friend who dedicated much of his life assisting those in need and giving back to the place he called home,” Byrne stated. “He believed in giving people second chances and holding people accountable, but also providing them an opportunity to learn and grow. Jimmy loved his family and the people who lived in his community. Simply put, Putnam County is a better place because of the work and character of Judge James Reitz and we will not forget the legacy he has left us. Naming the courtroom he presided over in his memory is one more way we will promote and remember both his legacy and service.”

“Judge Reitz was a beloved figure, whose professionalism, integrity and compassion on and off the bench brought him renown from around the state,” Harckham added. “His remarkable service to his community and love for his family stand as an example to us all, and I am very happy to know that his memory will live on in the Putnam Supreme and County Court.”

A lifelong resident of Putnam County and a graduate of Carmel High School, Judge Reitz received a bachelor’s degree from Mercy College and then his J.D. from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. He worked as a lawyer in private practice from 1991 to 2006. In addition, he served as a Carmel Town Justice between 1996 and 2006 before winning election as a Putnam County Court Judge in 2007.

Reitz also served as an Acting Justice with the New York State Supreme Court. One of his many achievements included instituting his own Drug Treatment Court in Putnam County, which gave residents an innovative way to get a second chance in the judicial system. The drug court’s success made it a model for similar courts around the country and was featured in an Emmy Award-winning documentary.

In addition to his wife, Reitz is survived by his children: Alyssa, Jaime and Michael, six grandchildren and numerous family members.