Putnam County CAC Announces Annual 5K Virtual Run/Walk 

The Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County has announced that registration is open for the Annual One Too Many NY 5K to end child abuse. This event will be held virtually September 17th-19th, 2021.

The virtual fundraiser is open to individuals of all ages from any town, any city, or any state. Participants may choose their preferred exercise (run, walk, bike, hike etc.) or choose not to exercise and simply register to donate! Individuals can participate at their own pace, on their own route, in teams or by themselves, wherever and whenever between Friday, September 17th and Sunday, September 19th.

Register ($35) or donate online at https://bit.ly/3vu5Hts by September 13. All individuals who sign up in support of the CAC of Putnam County will be entered into a drawing to win a gift certificate for a local restaurant.

Get a team together! Every team of five people or more supporting the Putnam CAC will receive a “sweet treat.” The team with the most members will win a pizza party (contact the CAC to learn more about organizing a team). But the biggest prize is the knowledge that working together we can prevent child abuse.

The CAC of Putnam County supports and protects children and families. One in 10 children will be abused before their 18th birthday. Children who are victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or domestic violence can find support from highly trained specialists who provide free services and hope for a brighter future. The vital work of the CAC of Putnam County needs your help to continue to serve this community within a safe, family-friendly environment offering prevention education, advocacy, justice, and a path to healing.

One of last year’s participants said it best: “I haven’t run too much lately, had a few nagging aches and pains. But it was a good reminder of how much suffering kids go through and how a few aches and pains are nothing compared to kids who have been abused. Thank you for organizing this event and the great work you do.”

More information can be found at www.putnamcac.org or at One Too Many NY 5K (nyschildrensalliance.org).