Putnam County Attorney Enters Race for State Assembly Seat

By Rick Pezzullo

Voters will have a choice in November for the 94th District State Assembly seat being vacated by Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, who is running unopposed for Putnam County Executive.

Kathleen Valletta, a longtime Putnam County attorney, will appear on the ballot on the Democratic line. She will be opposed by Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, who has secured the Republican and Conservative lines.

“I have been blessed not only to have my children grow up in Putnam and Northern Westchester but to have my grandchildren here as well. We need to make the 94th District more affordable, so that our parents, children and grandchildren can live and work here,” Valletta stated when announcing her candidacy last week.

“New York’s high taxes have been pushing our neighbors and friends out of our great state. High energy costs, infrastructure projects and affordable housing are all issues that need to be addressed,” she said. “My work and volunteer efforts have given me the necessary skills to solve the problems facing all New York State residents, especially those facing us in the 94th.”

The 94th District includes the Putnam towns of Carmel, Kent, Patterson, Putnam Valley and Southeast, and in Westchester, Somers and part of Yorktown.

For the last 35 years, Valletta has owned and maintained a private law practice, serving clients throughout Putnam, Westchester and Dutchess.

Valletta serves on the board of directors for several not-for-profit organizations. Currently, she serves on the Board of the Mental Health Association of Putnam County and is serving her second term as President of the Carmel Rotary. She regularly delivers food to the local pantries, and she cooks at the Brewster soup kitchen.

Among other volunteer organizations, Valletta has served several years on the Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center Board, as an officer of the Putnam County Bar Association as well as the Putnam County Legal Aid Society. As a member of the Board of Directors for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, she instituted the first bone marrow drive in Putnam County.