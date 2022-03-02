Putnam Community Leaders Honored During Black History Month

Two community leaders from Putnam County were honored last week at a special virtual online ceremony in recognition of Black History Month.

State Senator Pete Harckham presented Commendation Awards to Scott Rhodes and Ronald Reid, co-founders of the Putnam County Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board (CEPAB), for their leadership and commitments to bettering the community.

Rhodes and Reid served as members of the Putnam County People of Color Police Reform Subcommittee, which advocated for policy changes, before co-founding CEPAB. The organization’s mission is to promote equity and the fair treatment of residents by law enforcement, as well as engaging youth, fostering healthy relationships and bridging the gap between underserved communities and county government and services.

Rhodes and Reid were also instrumental in the creation of the Putnam Culture Festival, which provides a space for the community to come together and experience different cultures.

In addition, Rhodes helps run the Brewster Youth Football League, and Reid, a retired NYPD police officer, is a coach for the Brewster High School junior varsity football team.