Putnam Chorale to Perform a Regional Premiere in April

The Putnam Chorale will perform a regional premiere of Anton Bruckner’s Missa Solemnis at two performances in Brewster and Beacon, on April 28 and April 30, respectively. The concert will also feature Joseph Haydn’s Missa Sancti Bernardi (or Heiligmesse), contrasting the musical genius of these two masterwork composers whose compositions were separated by58 years. These two Masses build on musical themes originally crafted by Haydn and then refined and extended by Bruckner. Composed nearly sixty years apart, there are significant differences in their style, structure, and approach to composition. Haydn’s Mass typifies the Classical period, featuring graceful melodies, balanced harmonies, and clear phrasing, with the orchestra providing support and decoration. Bruckner’s Romantic approach is more symphonic, with the choir and orchestra working together as a cohesive unit. Together, the Masses highlight the core elements of the liturgy, with music and orchestration that is soaring and uplifting.

“The Bruckner Mass has, to my knowledge, not been performed in our area, and will be a delight for the ears and the spirit,” said Douglas Anderson, Music Director of the Putnam Chorale. This will be Dr. Anderson’s last concert with the Putnam Chorale, as he is retiring after a 22-year tenure with the organization.

The concerts will feature the 50-person Putnam Chorale, a 20-piece orchestra, and professional soloists. The first concert will be held at the First United Methodist Church at 83 Main St, Brewster, Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. The second concert will be on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St in Beacon. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.putnamchorale.org/spring2023/ or at the door.