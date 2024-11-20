Putnam Budget Cuts Taxes: Plan Met with Criticism by Leg Chair

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne and the Putnam County Legislature finalized the vast majority of the 2025 budget last week that reduces property taxes to the lowest rate in 18 years.

The budget reduces the property tax rate to $2.7 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which represents an 5% reduction from the previous year’s rate of $2.85 per $1,000. The spending plan also continues the previous year’s enacted sales tax cut on clothing and footwear under $110, which is set to expire in March 2026.

“Since the very start, this administration has been laser focused on delivering a more affordable, accountable, and accessible county government that serves us all. This budget continues that commitment,” Byrne stated. “While costs remain high for our residents, it is incumbent upon us to provide relief where we can. I’m proud of the budget we’ve created and am confident it provides county government the resources it needs to deliver the top-notch services our residents have come to rely on.”

Byrne touted the county’s AA1 bond rating—the highest rating of any county in New York.

“Due to high interest rates, the county is also exercising sound fiscal planning by utilizing funds from its assigned funds such as the capital reserve fund to support capital projects instead of bonding and paying more in the long run,” Byrne stated. “This budget allows us to meet all our obligations and continues to position Putnam County for an even brighter, stronger future.”

While stressing the achievement of cutting taxes for residents, Legislature Chairman Paul Jonke said Monday it was the worst budget he has seen in his eight years in office.

“I’m disappointed in what he presented to us,” Jonke remarked. “He said a lot of work went into it, but it didn’t seem like it. It didn’t show.”

Jonke said Byrne did not increase funding for most non-profit agencies that provide vital services to the county. He also noted the Legislature put in funding for a new criminal investigator in the Sheriff’s Office and a new employee in the Health Department.

“I don’t think that was fair to them,” Jonke said of the non-profit agencies. “Our timeline is very limited.”

Byrne stated his sole veto was for a measure that would cut a proposed moderate salary increase for a part-time position in the Law Department.

“A majority of the Legislature elected to increase compensation for a number of our incredibly talented county employees who care for our most vulnerable, and I am proud to have supported many of these adjustments,” he stated. “However, the Legislature also chose to single out one individual to cut their modest pay increase and failed to provide an appropriate justification. Therefore, that particular proposed change to the budget was vetoed. This part-time law department employee has done incredible work for the county saving taxpayers incredible amounts of money and deserves this modest adjustment in pay.”

Legislator Nancy Montgomery, the lone Democrat on the board, differed with Jonke on his view of the budget, saying this year’s budget process was more transparent compared to past administrations.

“The administration responded promptly and thoroughly to any questions I had. I was pleased to see a clear and structured process for outside agencies applying for funding. I appreciate the County Executive’s efforts to meet with these agencies, learn about their programs, and understand their needs. The Legislature could have engaged similarly throughout the year and during the budget process,” Montgomery stated.

“Funding for these outside agencies could have been drawn from the sub-contingency funds allocated by the County Executive without altering the overall budget. I made several motions to allocate funds from sub-contingency to support these agencies,” she added, mentioning the Putnam Arts Council, Putnam History Museum, Second Chance Foods, Garrison Arts Center, Boscobel, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. “These organizations are the backbone of Putnam County, making it a unique and vibrant community.”

Montgomery said she was disappointed the Legislature voted to deny a raise for the Law Department worker.

“This was the only employee not granted the requested amount, despite their exceptional work that has repeatedly benefitted the county. It was clear this decision was retaliatory, despite claims to the contrary by Chairman Jonke,” Montgomery said. “This behavior reflects a pattern of micromanagement rather than legislative governance. If the legislature continues in this manner, it may be more practical to replace it with a board of supervisors and hire a County Manager, which could save taxpayer money and avoid unnecessary drama.”