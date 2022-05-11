Putnam Board of Education Candidates on Ballot May 17

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Candidates for Board of Education seats will be on the ballot in Putnam County in May 17 elections, along with annual budgets.

In the Mahopac School District, six candidates qualified with petitions. The nominating period was extended to May 9 due to the withdrawal of James Scarangella.

Voters in Mahopac will choose from board Vice President Adam Savino, Roger Duran, Christopher Harrigan, Mark Kadan, Fernando Martinez and Jonathan Schneider.

In 2020, Schneider filed a lawsuit against the district and Board of Education over accommodations for his child who, according to court papers, has been diagnosed with conditions including epilepsy, autism, ADHD and intellectual disabilities. The case was dismissed in Aug. 2021.

Meanwhile, in Putnam Valley, four candidates, including former town Supervisor Sam Oliverio, are vying for two seats.

Janette Yetter is the lone incumbent in the race. Also running are Karoline Reynolds and Maranda Zocchi.

In Brewster, trustees Scott Seaman and Leonor Volpe are hoping to get new terms from voters. Jamie Callanan is looking to upset the apple cart.

In Garrison, board President Sarah Tormey and Trustee Kent Schact are the lone candidates on the ballot.

There are also only two candidates running in Haldane, where Vice President Sean McNall is running for reelection, along with newcomer Ezra Clementson. Board President Jen Daly, finishing her third term, is not running for a new term.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 17.