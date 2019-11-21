Put Valley Man Killed in Crash

A Putnam Valley motorcyclist was killed last week after being involved in a crash on East Noxon Road in LaGrange.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at about 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at the intersection with South Cross Road. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mark Graff, 54, was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on East Noxon Road when he attempted to make a left turn onto South Cross Road.

While making the turn, he was struck by a 2004 Mercury Sable operated by Matthew Brubacher, 32, of LaGrange. Graff was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brubacher was uninjured in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by members of the sheriff’s Crash Investigation Unit, but at this time, the primary factor is considered to be Graff’s failure to yield the right-of-way, according to the DCSO.