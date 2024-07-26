Purple Heart Parade Organizers Looking for Award Recipients to Participate

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Peter Fiumefreddo is hoping that area veterans and community members are willing to come out for a parade and an enjoyable time in a couple of weeks to honor servicemembers who put their life on the line.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, Fiumefreddo, commander of American Legion Post 112 in Hawthorne and others have organized the next Purple Heart Day parade in the Town of Mount Pleasant. Purple Heart Day, which is commemorated on Aug. 7 every year, recognizes the servicemembers who earned the nation’s oldest award for military merit.

“These are people who risked their lives, got shot, but still continued fighting,” said Fiumefreddo, the parade co-chair who also serves as chair of the state Medal of Honor Committee, of the Purple Heart recipients. “That’s the real message that we’re trying to bring out.”

It is the fourth time within the past decade that organizers will be holding a Purple Heart Day Parade, having previously scheduled others in Peekskill, Carmel and now for the second time in Mount Pleasant. Two years ago, the grand marshal for the parade was Melvin Morris, a Medal of Honor recipient who displayed bravery while in combat in Vietnam in 1969.

This year’s parade will step off from Commerce Street and Manhattan Avenue in Thornwood at 1 p.m. and head to the 801 Commerce St. building and parking lot.

There will be a special ceremony in memory of Gary Beikirch, a former Medal of Honor grand marshal.

Afterward, there will also be an afternoon of music, food and activities for children and members of the public. The 10th Army Mountain Division Concert Band will be on hand to perform songs from the various branches of the military.

For Fiumefreddo and Eugene Parrotta, one of three grand marshals for this year’s parade, they are hoping to entice Purple Heart recipients throughout the area to contact them and participate.

Parrotta, a Vietnam Army veteran, said the support of the civilian community would be a boost to veterans who attend the day’s events as well as demonstrating that veterans are deeply appreciated. Area elected officials have overwhelmingly supported efforts to help them with various veteran funding and initiatives, he said.

“Nothing happens without civilian community support,” said Parrotta, who is executive director of Purple Heart Homes New York Downstate Chapter #1, which adapts homes at no charge to disabled veterans. “We can beat our drums for another program, (but) if the people around us in the community don’t come, nothing happens.”

The Purple Heart, which was first established by George Washington, as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782. However, after three Revolutionary War soldiers received the award, there wasn’t another until 1917 when its name was changed.

Fiumefreddo said that Parrotta and his organization are trying to attract as many Purple Heart recipients as possible to have a robust turnout on Aug. 4. Any veteran from anywhere who has been honored with the Purple Heart will be welcomed to participate, he said.

He also hopes that those in leadership positions from local chapters of veteran organizations show their support as well as people from the community. After all, a parade is far more memorable and enjoyable with crowds on the sidewalk to cheer on the marchers.

“I think citizens and post leaders should at least come out and respect (the veterans) and support them,” Fiumefreddo said. “That’s what we’re trying to bring out, the support.”

Any Purple Heart recipient who would like to participate or would like more information, can contact Peter Fiumefreddo at 914-424-2283.