Purple Corn, White Plains, Will Transport Your Senses to the Streets of Peru

Port Chester resident David Pineda Maya explained last week why he named his new restaurant Purple Corn.

“Purple corn is from Peru,” Pineda Maya, who is co-owner, said. “We make purple corn meal out of it.”

The restaurant opened in White Plains about two months ago and a grand opening ceremony took place three weeks ago.

Purple Corn is the first restaurant that Pineda Maya has owned a piece of, but he is hardly a newcomer in the restaurant industry. After working in the restaurant business for 11 years he decided to be a partner in his own eatery, he said.

Purple Corn serves Peruvian dishes. Some of the appetizers are fish and mixed seafood ceviche and Papa a la Huancaina, which is Peruvian potatoes and cream sauce with black olives and boiled egg. The restaurant also offers salads and entrees which feature chicken, beef and seafood. Some of the side dishes are plantains, yucca and quinoa salad.

Peruvian cuisine reflects local practices and ingredients, including influences from the indigenous population including the Inca and cuisines brought in with colonizers and immigrants from Europe, Asia and West Africa.

Pineda Maya said the specialty of the house is Peruvian rotisserie chicken, served in quarter, half or full chicken portions. The chickens are non GMO and all natural, he said. “It’s marinated for 48 hours so it can get tasty,” he said.

Another Purple Corn specialty is Lomo Saltado, which Pineda Maya said is sliced beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions and cilantro, served with French fries, Jasmine rice and soy sauce.

The restaurant also offers a variety of colorful hot sauces called “Aji” to spice up the meals.

Pineda Maya said he provides his customers with healthy food in large portions.

Pineda Maya said his business is in an outstanding location, near many offices buildings including the Westchester County government offices. Many of his customers work in White Plains, he said, adding, business so far has been “pretty good.”

Purple Corn offers dine in, takeout and delivery options. “By March we will have our Web site finished” to allow diners to order online, Pineda Maya said.

Pineda Maya said he and his partner needed three years to find the right location for their new restaurant, which they located in February of 2018. The building, which formerly housed a salad restaurant, took eight months to renovate, he noted.

Pineda Maya said his goals for Purple Corn are to establish itself in the city and in the future he would like to open a second, larger location.

Purple Corn is located at 72 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. For more information call 914-339-0900. The restaurant is open daily.