Puja, Roach Facing Challengers for County Seats

White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach and Councilwoman Jennifer Puja are not getting free rides in the Democratic Party in their quests to win Westchester County seats in November.

Puja, who is currently serving her second term on the Common Council, is hoping to succeed longtime Westchester County Legislator Ben Boykin in District 5. Boykin, who is term limited, endorsed Puja earlier this month.

“District 5 is probably the busiest Legislative District in Westchester County and given my knowledge of the district and the county, I endorse and support Councilwoman Jenn Puja as I believe she is the best candidate for County Legislator, District 5,” Boykin said.

Puja was also endorsed by the Harrison Town Democratic Committee last week, but another Democrat has his sights set on the position.

Tim Foley, a resident of Scarsdale and a former Communications Director for Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, last week announced his intentions to succeed Boykin.

“I’m running for County Legislature because so many of the issues I have spent my career working on – affordable housing, health care and mental health care, climate change and infrastructure, and accountable, responsible, government we can believe in – run through the county,” said Foley, who is CEO of the trade association The Building & Realty Institute.

District 5 includes all of Scarsdale, West Harrison, and a large portion of White Plains. If it takes place, a Democratic Primary would be held on June 24.

“I am prepared to run this race as a primary and/or a general election. My strong ties to the community, my record of service, and the widespread support I’ve earned position me well for both races,” Puja responded to Foley’s entrance to the race. “I’m thrilled to have the endorsement of incumbent Ben Boykin, as well as other legislators that I will shortly roll out. This campaign is people-powered and I am driven to lead District 5 forward and in unity.”

Meanwhile, Roach, who has led White Plains for almost 15 years, will also likely find himself in a Democratic Primary with the county clerk seat up for grabs for the first time in 20 years with incumbent Tim Idoni not seeking reelection.

Last week, Deputy Westchester County Clerk John Allen, who has been Idoni’s right-hand man for the last 19 years, announced his candidacy.

“These are challenging times for government, public service and our democracy,” said Allen. “For the last 19 years, it has been my honor to serve as Deputy County Clerk here in Westchester and to help Tim Idoni implement a vision for truly collaborative and transparent government – a model for how county government should operate and frankly, a testament to Democratic leadership in Westchester. We should continue to build on this legacy of innovation and progress.”

“I do not undertake this campaign lightly, and I know there are other candidates who will make persuasive political cases for the Democratic nomination, but I urge our Democratic committees and district leaders to consider experience, vision, and accomplishment in the office,” he added.

Allen is a longtime resident of Port Chester, where he serves as an elected Trustee. For two decades, he has worked to preserve voting rights and ballot access as a leader of the New York Democratic Lawyers Council.