Puglisi Touts Key Accomplishments During the Past 30 Years

This report is a part of a series I’ll be doing this year to inform the community of the progress and accomplishments of this administration since I’ve been Cortlandt town supervisor starting in 1992.

Three Master Plans completed, each 10-year guides for a town government.

Lobbied Metro-North for the new Cortlandt train stations.

Zoning ordinance review plans to review zoning town-wide.

Croton River Unique Area to assist with safety and environmental issues.

Various moratoriums, including a town-wide prohibition while planning and zoning issues were reviewed along Routes 6, 9A and 202.

Hamlet of Verplanck Waterfront Study and plans.

Montrose Enhancement Plan (MEP) and current Montrose Area Study.

Police plans for our town in the 1990s and currently with the county and state police departments.

Indian Brook Watershed study with other municipalities including Croton-on-Hudson, Ossining and New Castle.

Shared services planning to meet mandates, maximize efficiency and to save taxpayers money. We were leaders in sharing services early on.

Historic roads and wall reviews and ordinances.

ALS/Paramedics Study, which resulted in the current Cortlandt Regional Paramedics.

Many traffic studies in key areas of town.

Economic Development Task Forces and studies over the years to assist local businesses and attract new businesses.

Formed the Northern Tier Coalition for Recycling to meet a state mandate in 1992.

Lakes, ponds and streams studies to protect our waterbodies, biodiversity and wildlife plans.

Proposed a Medical-Oriented District (MOD) and Transit-Oriented District (TOD). Both were Master Plan recommendations and are still pending.

Local Waterfront Revitalization Program with the Village of Buchanan for properties along the Hudson River.

Various town-wide biodiversity studies.

Closure of the two outdated emery mines off Croton Avenue and Colabough Pond Road to preserve the quality of life in residential neighborhoods.

Creation of the Aaron Copland Preservation Homestead Committee, which preserved his homestead for aspiring musicians. (Copland lived in Cortlandt for the last 30 years of his life.)

Recreation projects and events with the town’s Recreation Board and Recreation Department.

A committee for the current Hollow Brook Golf Course. Originally, the developer proposed three options. The golf course was by far the best.

A roundabout study, which is a work in progress for northern Cortlandt.

Northern Westchester Water Works Committee, which concluded with our water works plants filtering our water to meet an EPA mandate. I’m a member of the Executive Committee.

Geographic Information Systems Planning.

Several realtor forums to show what Cortlandt has to offer and to promote our brand, “Where Life Works.”

Planning for veterans, seniors and youths to address their issues and needs.

I have chaired, coordinated, established and presided over all of these studies, plans, task forces or committees in order to address issues in our community and to plan for improvements to enhance our quality of life in Cortlandt.

Linda Puglisi

Town of Cortlandt Supervisor