Puglisi Showered with Praise During Final Meeting as Supervisor

During her illustrious 30-year career as Cortlandt town supervisor, Linda Puglisi has presided over approximately 1,700 meetings and work sessions.

At her final televised public meeting on Dec. 14, Puglisi found herself the center of attention as current board members, former colleagues, regional elected officials and residents recognized her for her three decades of service and accomplishments.

“It’s a great, unique skillset Linda has brought to the leadership of the town and we’re all better off because of it,” said Councilman Frank Farrell, who served 22 years with Puglisi. “It’s been a lot of fun and inspiring. A tough act to follow.”

Referred to by some employees at Town Hall as “their queen,” or by Town Clerk Laroue Rose Shatzkin as “the lion of Cortlandt,” Puglisi, 72, decided to retire instead of vie for a 16th term as the town’s chief executive. She is only the second female to hold the position and has the distinction of being Cortlandt’s longest serving supervisor.

Rosemary Boyle Lasher, a former councilwoman who served nine years with Puglisi on the board and has worked for the town for the last 18 years, said it’s unlikely anyone will match Puglisi’s length of service in Cortlandt as an elected official.

“Linda proved to be a wonderful leader. She always joked that being a preschool director was the perfect prior experience for leading the town because ultimately each person wants the same things—they want to feel seen, heard and respected; they want to feel part of something larger than themselves; they want to know that their local government is accessible, approachable and inclusive. Linda was a master at this,” Boyle Lasher said.

“Her mottos of respect each resident and assist them where you can. Keep taxes low, protect the environment, support measured development and economic growth are all tenants that served Cortlandt well for decades,” she continued. “We are all Cortlandt. Linda helped everyone feel a part of Cortlandt, from our youngest citizen to our oldest, and isn’t that the sign of a great leader?”

Councilman James Creighton said Puglisi was a role model for many, particularly young girls in the community.

“From day one I learned this town is not a business, it’s a family,” Creighton said. “It’s very bittersweet to be on the dais with you for your last meeting. It’s been such an honor to serve with you. Cortlandt is better with you here. We are better because of you.”

North Castle Supervisor Michael Schiliro traveled to Cortlandt Town Hall to tell Puglisi she has been a mentor to him from afar.

“You set a great example for supervisors like me,” he said. “This community has been very lucky to have someone like you.”

Croton Mayor Brian Pugh was equally complimentary of Puglisi, saying “Supervisor Puglisi has been a champion for her constituents. It’s really hard to sum up a career like hers.”

Supervisor-elect Dr. Richard Becker, who led the unscripted parade of praise for Puglisi, read a letter from Governor Kathy Hochul congratulating Puglisi on her long tenure, while Assemblywoman Sandy Galef presented the supervisor with a special Assembly proclamation, calling her “a supervisor extraordinaire.”

Town Attorney Thomas Wood, who has been the town’s legal counsel for Puglisi’s entire career, uncharacteristically spoke publicly about Puglisi.

“You have made my career far more than I could ever have expected,” he said. “Linda is the most caring, wonderful, loving person that you could ever have in your life.”

Puglisi, who was overcome with emotion several times, thanked everyone for their kind words.

“I’m totally overwhelmed. So unexpected. It’s just been a beautiful night,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Okay maybe 99% of it. I’m very proud of the things we’ve accomplished here. I have been very blessed in my life. Cortlandt is not just a place, it’s a home.”

The meeting concluded with the board, employees and spectators in attendance giving Puglisi a standing ovation.