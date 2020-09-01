Publishing Certain Letters Leads to Violence, Revenge, Not Racial Harmony

I just read, with a huge degree of sadness and a large sense of dismay, the divisive letter to the editor (“Black Lives Matter Practices Violence, Revenge, Not Racial Harmony,” August 18-24), a reaction to your article about the burning of the Quaker Meeting House BLM banner.

I understand “old-fashioned” people exist and that they do not always understand current movements or embrace growth. But that is not the reason I write.

What I have issue with is The Examiner publishing the letter. In my opinion, by promoting this kind of negativity you gave this man a pat on the back, an endorsement of sorts. Free speech is one thing; validating a letter that belittles a movement and questions history is dangerous.

The human brain is not fully developed until around the age of 25. The recent murder of two people peacefully expressing themselves by a 17-year-old young man is proof of that. The more we publish, televise and promote inflammatory thoughts like “some of the wrongs for which they seek retribution are real, but others are self-inflicted, imaginary, or ancient history,” the more these people will do things like burn signs, paint hateful symbols and feel empowered to harm others.

This is a small town. How do you think people of color feel reading that letter? I ask you, was slavery self-inflicted or did the slaves imagine it? If that is not what the writer meant, what did he mean? Too much written is free for very dangerous interpretation.

So, who is The Examiner? Should you publish divisive letters to get a response, to stir the pot, to wave your “free speech no matter how dangerous” flag? Can you sleep at night knowing you have caused more unrest in the world? Are you OK knowing people of color, already in the minority here, are experiencing more fear because of you? I really hope the answer to all of those questions is no. Maybe we could all work together to create a community where people of all backgrounds feel safe.

Kat Nemec

Pleasantville