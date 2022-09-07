Public Invited to Comment on White Plains State Grant Effort

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The White Plains Planning Department will be hosting a meeting on Sept. 13 at the White Plains Public Library to receive public input on the city’s plans to seek millions of dollars in state grant money to make improvements throughout White Plains.

The city is applying for New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant program to support public art installations, enhance public spaces, and encourage use of bikes, public transit and pedestrian amenities. White Plains is looking to create sustainable and accessible connections between its neighborhoods and downtown.

The DRI is a cornerstone of the state’s economic development program. Now in its fifth year, the DRI will invest $200 million in up to 20 downtowns statewide. The state’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils (REDCs) select a winner based on the potential of the community’s downtown for transformation.

Within each region, the REDC will nominate either two downtowns to receive $10 million each or one downtown to receive an award of $20 million to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement key projects that advance the community’s vision for revitalization.

Planning Department Staff will be on hand at the Sept. 7 Farmer’s Market for the public to have the opportunity to shape the application. On Sept. 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., staff will also be at the White Plains Public Library auditorium to have residents share their vision for the city, identify needs and opportunities for potential projects and learn more about the grant.

Residents can obtain more information by calling the Planning Department at (914) 422-1300 or sending an email to onewp@whiteplainsny.gov.