Public Hearing Held for PV Bond Vote Next Month

After a controversial bond to build a recreation center was shot down in Putnam Valley last year, residents seemed by and large more supportive of purchasing an existing recreation facility that will go to a vote next month.

The town is holding a referendum on Election Day where voters will decide whether to purchase the John C. Mara campground off Peekskill Hollow Road for about $2.1 million. This recreational bond comes on the heels of the town board failing to get voter approval last year for a new rec. center that would’ve been twice the cost. The 161 acres of land is owned by Archdiocese of New York and used by the town every summer for camp.

Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee Phil Keating said taxes would remain the same for town residents following the purchase of the property because the past expenses due to annual rent on that property would be less overall than the bond payments. But Keating noted that one part-time worker might be hired in the spring to maintain the campus. He also pointed out the pool on the property will “never” be used as a municipal pool, but it could be used on evenings in the fall and spring when camp isn’t in session.

Keating said the town plans on using the narrow access road how it exists in its current form. There aren’t plans to create a road go through Marsh Hill Road or put another town road up toward the camp, he said.