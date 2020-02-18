ProSwing’s Land Swap Proposal Under Fire in Southeast

ProSwing Sports of South Salem is looking to construct a recreational and training facility in Southeast, but the possibility of a land swap with the town that involves open space has some residents unhappy.

Richard O’Rourke of Keane & Beane, P.C., explained that the owners of ProSwing purchased about 95 acres of property on Starr Ridge Road to construct a baseball and softball training facility. However, that property is zoned “residential.”

“After a discussion at a town planning staff meeting, there seemed to be a receptivity to the addition of recreational activity for youth in the town, but clearly not at this location,” said O’Rourke at the Feb. 6 Southeast Town Board meeting, where the matter was discussed.

So the property owners are seeking to “swap” the Starr Ridge Road property with about 82 acres of land that the town owns on Pugsley Road, which is commercially zoned and will allow both passive and active recreational use. While ProSwing would develop about 10 acres of the Pugsley Road property, the remaining 72 acres would continue to be dedicated open space, said O’Rourke.

“So we came up with this concept of property whereby there would be 94.9 acres from the Starr Ridge property that we could convey to town, which would become permanent open space, in exchange for there being a portion of the property now owned by the town (on Pugsley Road) that could be used and developed for baseball recreational facility,” he said.

However, the land on Pugsley Road was originally purchased by the town for the purpose of preserving open space, and both the State Legislature – the Senate and Assembly – as well as the governor, would need to approve the swap.

In addition to the town ending up with about 14 more acres of open space as a result of the swap, O’Rourke claims the Starr Ridge Road property is more valuable that the property on Pugsley Road.

“The preliminary information from the appraiser is that the fair market value of the property on Star Ridge is far more than what Pugsley is,” he said.

However, resident Ann Fanizzi vehemently disagrees.

“When you cut up open space, then you take away the value of that open space – for habitat, for wildlife, for protection of wetlands, for protection of the reservoir,” she said.

During a Feb. 13 public hearing on the matter, other residents also voiced their concerns.

Samantha Woodgate brought up the fact that there is currently a proposal for a large-scale distribution facility to be constructed along Pugsley Road in the works, which is expected to increase tractor-trailer traffic coming off Interstate 84.

“Can Pugsley Road hold all of this?” she asked. “We’re mixing families (using the recreation facility) with trucks. It seems like a very poor mix to me.”

Other residents spoke of the hunting, horseback riding, camping and other activities that currently take place in the open space on Pugsley Road. “I’m sad that we are ignoring the other sports that are available and being used,” said one woman.

Barbara Mundy pointed out that ProSwing is only desirable to families with athletes, and families that can afford to use the facility.

“It’s not just an open area where people are going to come and frolic,” she said. “There is a cost to this, and it’s not inexpensive to have your children coached.”

Craig Cole, who lives on Starr Ridge Road, said that if the swap doesn’t get approved, the Starr Ridge Road property is not appropriate for such a project.

“From a Starr Ridge standpoint, this (the swap) makes perfect sense,” he said. “But I can’t speak to the development of the other land.”

Other residents, however, welcome the addition of a recreational facility where their children can receive athletic training and practice during the on- and off-season.

“Coaching baseball is by far the most gratifying part of my day, in-season,” said Alex Mazzotta. “The essence of it really is providing for children – giving them an outlet.”

Another parent of athletes said she used to have to travel far distances to get quality training for her kids when they were in school, and would have loved to see this facility come to town sooner.

“To have a place like this come to Brewster is huge,” she said.

Supervisor Tony Hay spoke favorably of the proposed development. “This project would become a destination in the summertime,” he said.

In addition, Hay noted that it would bring in tax revenue. “They will pay their fair share of taxes, just like anybody else,” he said.

But Fanizzi implored the board not to make a move on the matter without more consideration. “This discussion should not end,” she said. “We need a lot of thought and input from residents. One meeting is not enough.”

However, the Southeast Town Board is scheduled to vote next week on whether to ask the State Legislature for approval for the swap. If the state denies the request, then the proposal to complete the project on Pugsley Road is dead in the water. If the state approves it, then the town and ProSwing will begin negotiations. If the swap is successfully carried out, ProSwing will then begin the process of site plan approvals for the recreational facility.

There are no details available regarding the project, as a site plan will not be submitted until the land swap is approved and finalized.