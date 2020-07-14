Proposed Yorktown Solar Law is Wrong for the Town, Environment

The Yorktown Town Board is planning a public hearing for Tuesday, July 21 on a revised law on solar power systems. I support the installation of solar power. However, I find some provisions of the solar law to be disturbing. The proposed law provides for the installation of large commercial solar arrays, but exclusively in residential districts. This provision is to the profit of an out-of-state corporation, but not for the benefit of Yorktown homeowners.

We do not have to wait for the passage of the solar law to know what its effects will be. The out-of-state corporation has already presented plans for large solar power arrays in northern Yorktown between Foothill and Lockwood, and also along Underhill Avenue. The solar developer plans to clear-cut forested areas of their trees over 29 acres. When a substantially identical solar law was presented at a public hearing a year ago, there was significant public criticism. The Town Board declined to take action then. Now, here we are again.

Solar farms are said to offset 10 times as much carbon dioxide as forests do. What about clearing forests for solar panels? If we destroy a 100-year-old forest, liberating its stored carbon and then replace it with solar panels, it will be 10 years before we break even. However, climate scientists say that 10 years is all that we have.

We have sufficient commercial zones, rooftops, parking lots, deforested agricultural land and dormant recreational sites that may be used for large-scale solar installations. There are already solar installations on the Jefferson Valley Mall roof and others being built in parking lots at Granite Knolls and IBM. I applaud these projects.

I plan on speaking at the July 21 public hearing in opposition to the solar proposal as it is written. It will permit environmental damage, supposedly in the name of clean energy. I urge others to attend these hearings and to state their opinions.

To register to speak via Zoom, please e-mail the town clerk at dquast@yorktownny.org or call 914-962-8152. Or you may write to the Town Board: mslater@yorktownny.org; alice@yorktownny.org; tdiana@yorktownny.org; elachterman@yorktownny.org ; and vishnuv@optonline.net.

– Moskowitz