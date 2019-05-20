Proposed White Plains City Budget Gets Support During Public Hearing

Two White Plains residents voiced support for the proposed $198.3 million 2019-20 city budget during the May Common Council public hearing.

The budget includes a 2.7 percent tax levy increase, which would be lower than the state tax cap for White Plains, which is 4 percent. The tax rate increase is also 2.7 percent, If the budget is approved the tax increase on a home with a median assessed value of $13,500 would be $77.

League of Women Voters of White Plains Board of Directors member Clifford Blau said the board supported the proposed spending plan.

Blau said the League was pleased that only $600,000 of $5.3 million increase in the general fund budget would come from taxes, with the rest coming from user fees and fines.

The League is pleased that most of the additional revenue in this budget is from sources other than taxes, Blau said. “Only $600,000 of the $5.3 million increase in the general fund comes from increased taxes while the remainder will be derived from user fees as well as fines,” he said. “We urge the city to continue to seek out grants to fund programs and capital improvements where available.”

Blau said the League wants property revaluation to take place to make property taxes fairer in the city.

The other budget supporter was Michael Stanton, a member of the city’s Budget and Management Advisory Committee. “This budget continues the sound fiscal practices” by adhering to the city’s charter while staying within the state-mandated property tax cap, he said.

No other residents spoke in opposition to the proposed budget and the Council closed the public hearing.

The Common Council is scheduled to vote on the 2019-20 budget during a special meeting on May 30.