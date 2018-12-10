Proposed P’ville Microbrewery, Tasting Room Advances

Plans for a brewery on Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville took a step forward after the village’s Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved the application last week.

The property at 41 Wheeler Ave. may soon house a new microbrewery and tasting room in the storefront vacated by Nilsson’s Flower Shop. The location, which is part of the A-1 Central Business district, received approval on Dec. 6 to manufacture and sell small quantities of beer and ale, most of which will be sold on the premises and to local restaurants. Wine, cider and soft drinks will also be offered.

Applicant Allen Wallace, a Pleasantville resident and owner of Soul Brewing, said he modeled his idea for a grain-to-glass microbrewery after honeymooning in Europe and visiting small breweries in Belgium and Germany. Wallace said the space could be a gathering place for the community to enjoy themselves while being able to observe the manufacturing.

“We’ve been thinking about this for a while,” Wallace said. “Most of the beer is being sold there at retail and serves as a community gathering spot. The vast majority is meant to be made and sold on site, and we do want to be able to sell a small amount to local restaurants.”

Wallace added that he would make deliveries himself when the brewery is closed. Wallace said the operation will not open until 4 p.m. on weekdays and after noon on weekends. He might consider opening earlier on weekdays if customers request it.

“I figure most of the business is going to happen when people are getting off work,” Wallace said. “If we open and we find out we’re missing a lot of opportunity then I’d like to be able to change our hours.”

Wallace explained that his brewery will complement Wheeler Avenue and benefit local businesses by attracting more people to downtown without providing direct competition. He has plans to partner with local restaurants by selling their produce and offering prepared foods and takeout from those establishments for consumption at the brewery.

“We’re a good scenario because we’re not competing with them directly and, in fact, we’re hopefully providing a little extra draw for them and a little bit of extra business for them as well,” Wallace said.

The application is expected to head to the Planning Commission for site plan review.