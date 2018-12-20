Proposed Polystyrene Ban Dies in Leg. Committee

After the legislation was tabled at the start of the month during a full legislative meeting, one legislator’s push to ban polystyrene across much of Putnam County died in committee last week.

In her final meeting as chairwoman of the health committee, outgoing Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra was unable to convince enough of her fellow lawmakers to move forward with the measure that would have outlawed at least 20 food service businesses from using polystyrene in Putnam.

In her final plea, Scuccimarra argued the dangers of polystyrene outweighed any inconvenience businesses might face from the ban. She noted polystyrene, also known as Styrofoam, puts toxins in a person’s food, especially hot drinks and it takes about 500 years for it to decompose leaving it in the environment long enough that it contributes to climate change and pollution.

“It’s really not a pleasant material,” Scuccimarra said. “We were concerned with the 20 businesses that this would impact, but I have to say that I think the rest of the population of Putnam is more important that 20 businesses that are making six-figures anyway.”

The proposed ban would only impact food chain restaurants, including