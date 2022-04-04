Proposed Pleasantville Village Budget Raises Taxes 2.29%

Property owners in the Village of Pleasantville would see a 2.29 percent tax rate increase under the village’s proposed $17 million budget for 2022-23.

The average property owner would see their taxes increase about $105. The budget is tax cap-compliant with a proposed tax levy increase of $347,758, which is $247,962 below the ceiling.

There is about a $900,000 spending increase over the current year. There is also a projected fund balance of $7 million.

The draft budget was presented at the Mar. 28 Village Board work session.

Inflation pressures were factored into the proposed budget that projects higher costs for village employee health insurance. That item jumped 12 percent for the current year’s budget; for 2022-23, health insurance is projected to increase a little more than 7 percent.

The residential refuse tax is estimated to increase $1.50, bringing that annual cost to $482.23 for single-family homes. Condo unit owners would pay $361.67, two-family residences would be charged $723.35 and three-family residences would be charged $1,085.02.

Water rates is projected to increase 2 percent for all residential, business, non-district and bulk customers, adding $1 or $2 to the water bill. An appropriation of $164,000 from fund balance would be applied toward maintaining affordable water rates.

The village approved a higher hourly pay rate for summer camp counselors so the jobs are more appealing and competitive with neighboring municipalities’ camp programs.

Village costs routinely impacted by inflation has also added to spending, including higher electricity rates for village facilities and gas for police cars, said Village Administrator Eric Morrissey.

“Costs (have) gone up but they will be offset by our revenue,” Morrissey said. “Among those are the costs to run summer camp, which has gone up, and the higher Pleasantville Music Festival fees, which will give us more revenue coming in.”

Morrissey added that village debt service has decreased to $150,000.

“The village has continued to retire the debt over the past several years,” he said.

The Village Board must adopt a budget by the end of April. The new fiscal year begins June 1.

A public hearing on the 2022-23 proposed budget is scheduled for the board’s next regular meeting on Monday, Apr. 11 at 8 p.m.